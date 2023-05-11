Work is scheduled to begin Monday on an infrastructure improvement project at Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will begin work in the northwest and northeast quadrants of the intersection for traffic signal improvements and pavement widening, with the right turn lane from southbound Ind. 49 to westbound Indian Boundary Road, and the right turn lane from westbound Indian Boundary Road to northbound Ind. 49, closed.

During a second phase, work will move to the southwest and southeast quadrants for traffic signal modifications, concrete work, and pavement placement, INDOT announced.

Another Ind. 49 intersection improvement project, at Gateway Boulevard, is in its first phase, consisting of road-widening work at the southwest quadrant and signal improvements for the intersection. Phase two will include milling and paving in the southwest quadrant of southbound Ind. 49 at the Indiana Toll Road entrance, and phase three will be widening southbound Ind. 49 for an added left turn lane.

Access to both intersections will be maintained, but INDOT is alerting motorists to be prepared for delays during peak times, and suggests seeking alternate routes. The state transportation agency expects construction to be ongoing through early September with changing traffic patterns at the project locations.

Close An artist's rendering offers the northeast view of the proposed 45th Street grade separation from Canadian National railroad tracks. An artist's rendering shows the northeast view of the 45th Street grade separation in Munster. An artist's rendering gives an aerial view of the 45th Street grade separation and pedestrian bridge. An artist's rendering shows the northeast view of the Calumet Avenue grade separation in Munster. An artist's rendering shows the northwest view of the Calumet Avenue grade separation. An artist's rendering shows the north view of the Calumet Avenue grade separation in Munster. An artist's rendering shows the Canadian National railroad tracks passing over Calumet Avenue in Munster. An artist's rendering details the planned changes to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street that aim to eliminate traffic backups. The ambitious grade separation will allow traffic on Calumet to proceed unimpeded northbound and southbound. 45th will pass under the railroad tracks and also be realigned to intersect with Calumet south of the railroad tracks. A proposal details the grade separation and extension for 45th Street at Calumet Avenue. An artist's rendering shows the Canadian National railroad tracks passing over Calumet Avenue in Munster. It is one of many rail crossing improvements planned for Northwest Indiana. Calumet Avenue/45th Street grade separation View artist renderings of the proposed Calumet Avenue/45th Street grade separation. An artist's rendering offers the northeast view of the proposed 45th Street grade separation from Canadian National railroad tracks. An artist's rendering shows the northeast view of the 45th Street grade separation in Munster. An artist's rendering gives an aerial view of the 45th Street grade separation and pedestrian bridge. An artist's rendering shows the northeast view of the Calumet Avenue grade separation in Munster. An artist's rendering shows the northwest view of the Calumet Avenue grade separation. An artist's rendering shows the north view of the Calumet Avenue grade separation in Munster. An artist's rendering shows the Canadian National railroad tracks passing over Calumet Avenue in Munster. An artist's rendering details the planned changes to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street that aim to eliminate traffic backups. The ambitious grade separation will allow traffic on Calumet to proceed unimpeded northbound and southbound. 45th will pass under the railroad tracks and also be realigned to intersect with Calumet south of the railroad tracks. A proposal details the grade separation and extension for 45th Street at Calumet Avenue. An artist's rendering shows the Canadian National railroad tracks passing over Calumet Avenue in Munster. It is one of many rail crossing improvements planned for Northwest Indiana.