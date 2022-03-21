Interstate 57 closing overnights through Thursday for bridge replacement

Motorists planning to travel this week on Interstate 57 near Kankakee, Illinois, may need to seek an alternate route.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing the highway in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting, for construction of the new Waldron Road/Maple Street bridge.

The closure extends from the intersection of I-57 and U.S. 45/52 (exit 308) south of Kankakee, to the I-57 and the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315) near Bourbonnais.

The official detour directs motorists to drive through Kankakee and Bradley on U.S. 45/52 and Illinois 50 to reconnect with I-57.

Indiana-based motorists also can bypass the construction zone by taking Interstate 65 and reconnecting to I-57 at U.S. 30 north of Kankakee or U.S. 24 south of Kankakee.

According to IDOT, motorists choosing to take the detour through Kankakee should expect delays and allow extra time to travel through the area.

Motorists should also obey reduced speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and watch for construction workers and equipment, IDOT said.

The work is part of an $11.3 million project to replace the Waldron Road/Maple Street bridge over I-57.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.