alert urgent

Lanes reduced for bridge work next week on Indianapolis Boulevard

Lanes reduced for bridge work next week on Indianapolis Blvd.

Road construction crews will be working on the Indianapolis Boulevard bridge over the railroad tracks near the water tower, just north of Main Street, beginning Sept. 13 and continuing through the end of the week.

 INDOT

HIGHLAND — Motorists traveling Indianapolis Boulevard through Highland next week probably should pack plenty of patience.

Road construction crews will be working on the bridge over the railroad tracks near the water tower, just north of Main Street, beginning Sept. 13 and continuing through the end of the week.

Crews first will shut down the east side of the bridge and one lane of traffic in each direction will use the west side.

All traffic then will shift to the east side of the bridge with one lane open in each direction.

Each side of the bridge is expected to take two days to complete. Though the work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use extra caution and avoid distractions while driving through the work zone and to slow down in the interest of worker safety.

