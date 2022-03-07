Lawmakers approve change to Indiana turn signal law, send plan to governor

The Indiana General Assembly has sent to the governor a fix for a quirk in the state's turn signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time.

Under current law, drivers in Indiana are required to use turn signals any time they're about to make a turn or change traffic lanes.

At the same time, the law mandates the turn signal begin at least 200 feet prior to the turn or lane change, or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.

Numerous legislators observed the second provision is impossible to comply with in most urban and suburban areas where streets often intersect less than 200 feet apart.

In addition, they said there's no practical way for a driver to signal for 200 feet before, for example, pulling out of a parking lot or making a quick lane change due to a traffic hazard ahead.

House Enrolled Act 1167, sponsored by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, deletes the 200 feet (or 300 feet) minimum turn signal distance and replaces it with a directive that motorists signal all turns and lane changes "a reasonable time" before completing them.

Signaling a turn still will be required every time a motorist is about to make a turn or change traffic lanes.

The House voted 69-2 Monday to approve the change. It last week passed the Senate, 44-0.

If the proposal next is signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, it won't take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, to give the Bureau of Motor Vehicles sufficient time to revise its driver's guide and license test.

The measure additionally clarifies where a motorist whose driving privileges are suspended in Indiana must file a petition for specialized driving privileges, if the person is interested in seeking permission to drive again on a limited basis under court supervision.

