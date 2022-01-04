Lawmakers speed ahead with change to Indiana turn signal law

A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected.

Under current law, Indiana drivers are required to use turn signals any time they're about to make a turn or change traffic lanes.

At the same time, the law also mandates the turn signal begin at least 200 feet prior to the turn or lane change, or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.

State Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, believes the second provision is impossible to comply with in most urban and suburban areas where streets often intersect less than 200 feet apart.

He also said there's no practical way for a driver to signal for 200 feet before, for example, pulling out of a parking lot or making a quick lane change due to a traffic hazard ahead.