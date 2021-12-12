Lawsuit challenging vehicle emissions testing mandate still breathing

HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has rejected the state's effort to preemptively dispose of a lawsuit challenging the basis for continued vehicle emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties.

In a five-page ruling, Lake Superior Judge John Sedia said there remain questions of fact pertaining to the constitutionality of the emissions testing requirement that made it impossible for him to grant the state's motion to dismiss the case.

Sedia's decision has no immediate impact on the requirement that motorists with vehicles registered in Lake and Porter counties that are at least four years old submit to biannual emissions testing as a way to help reduce ozone pollution in Northwest Indiana.

It does, however, clear the way for continued legal wrangling over the emissions testing mandate, including the state possibly seeking review of Sedia's ruling at the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit was filed by all seven members of the Lake County Council. They claim the emissions testing requirement is unconstitutional because it unlawfully treats Northwest Indiana vehicle owners differently than motorists living in the state's 90 other counties where emissions testing is not required.