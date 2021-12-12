Lawsuit challenging vehicle emissions testing mandate still breathing

HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has rejected the state's effort to preemptively dispose of a lawsuit challenging the basis for continued vehicle emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties.
In a five-page ruling, Lake Superior Judge John Sedia said there remain questions of fact pertaining to the constitutionality of the emissions testing requirement that made it impossible for him to grant the state's motion to dismiss the case.
Sedia's decision has no immediate impact on the requirement that motorists with vehicles registered in Lake and Porter counties that are at least four years old submit to biannual emissions testing as a way to help reduce ozone pollution in Northwest Indiana.
It does, however, clear the way for continued legal wrangling over the emissions testing mandate, including the state possibly seeking review of Sedia's ruling at the Indiana Court of Appeals.
The lawsuit was filed by all seven members of the Lake County Council. They claim the emissions testing requirement is unconstitutional because it unlawfully treats Northwest Indiana vehicle owners differently than motorists living in the state's 90 other counties where emissions testing is not required.
Sedia said facts outside the pleadings are necessary to determine whether the emissions testing regulation actually is treating some Hoosiers different than others without a sufficient legal basis for doing so.
He also noted Indiana is not necessarily obligated to implement vehicle emissions testing in counties where ozone levels exceed federal standards. The state could pursue other methods of reaching attainment, or even choose to ignore its ozone compliance obligation at the risk of potentially losing a portion of its federal highway funding.
Ozone is a pollutant produced by vehicle emissions that can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly and individuals with lung disease.
The attorney for the state did succeed in persuading Sedia that the state itself cannot be a defendant in the case due to sovereign immunity. Though Sedia said the case can continue against the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers Lake and Porter counties part of the Chicago region for air quality purposes, and vehicle emissions testing similarly is required as a condition of vehicle registration for all motorists in the Illinois counties of Cook, DuPage, and Lake, as well as selected Illinois motorists living in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and Will counties.
Under EPA regulations, even if the Chicago area, including Northwest Indiana, reached the federal attainment level for ozone pollution, the vehicle emissions testing program still would need to continue indefinitely to prevent backsliding on air quality achievements.