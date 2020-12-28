Major detour ahead for Indiana motorists going to Bloomington

Region motorists traveling to Bloomington, Evansville and other points south on Interstate 69 next year should be prepared for a significant detour south of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that nearly five miles of Ind. 37 in Martinsville will close to traffic Sunday and remain shut down for nearly all of 2021.

Ind. 37 is being upgraded to interstate standards between Bloomington and Indianapolis as part of the state's "Finish Line I-69" project to complete the long-sought highway link from Indiana's capital city to its southwest corner.

Completely closing the road while construction is underway will improve safety for motorists and workers, and enable crews to finish that section of the highway one year faster compared to maintaining limited access through the work zone, according to INDOT.

The detour directs motorists off southbound Ind. 37 near the town of Waverly to westbound Ind. 144 into Mooresville, then south on Ind. 67 to Ind. 39 on the west side of Martinsville and then onto I-69.

INDOT is recommending long-haul traffic avoid the construction zone by using alternate routes, such as Interstate 65, Interstate 70 or Ind. 135.