Major detour ahead for Indiana motorists going to Bloomington

Region motorists traveling to Bloomington, Evansville and other points south on Interstate 69 next year should be prepared for a significant detour south of Indianapolis.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that nearly five miles of Ind. 37 in Martinsville will close to traffic Sunday and remain shut down for nearly all of 2021.
Ind. 37 is being upgraded to interstate standards between Bloomington and Indianapolis as part of the state's "Finish Line I-69" project to complete the long-sought highway link from Indiana's capital city to its southwest corner.
Completely closing the road while construction is underway will improve safety for motorists and workers, and enable crews to finish that section of the highway one year faster compared to maintaining limited access through the work zone, according to INDOT.
The detour directs motorists off southbound Ind. 37 near the town of Waverly to westbound Ind. 144 into Mooresville, then south on Ind. 67 to Ind. 39 on the west side of Martinsville and then onto I-69.
INDOT is recommending long-haul traffic avoid the construction zone by using alternate routes, such as Interstate 65, Interstate 70 or Ind. 135.
5 stories to know from the weekend
5 stories to know from the weekend: Police reveal details of crash that killed 3 on Christmas Eve
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
Investigators have determined that one of the vehicles went over the center line of the road, crashing into a northbound car.
Indiana gained 32,529 new residents this year, growing by less than 1% and continuing a ongoing trend of slow population growth, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's annual estimate.
Horton's plea agreement requires he cooperate with the state's prosecution of his co-defendant, whose murder case remains sealed because he is not yet in custody.
Justice has closed at the Southlake Mall in Hobart and the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall in Michigan City.
U.S. Steel has sold the Keystone Industrial Port Complex in its home state of Pennsylvania for $160 million.