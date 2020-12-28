 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Major detour ahead for Indiana motorists going to Bloomington
alert urgent

Major detour ahead for Indiana motorists going to Bloomington

{{featured_button_text}}
State Road 37 detour

Nearly five miles of State Road 37 in Martinsville will close to traffic Sunday and remain shut down for nearly all of 2021 as the highway is upgraded to interstate standards between Bloomington and Indianapolis as part of the state's "Finish Line I-69" project to complete the long-sought highway link from Indiana's capital city to its southwest corner.

 INDOT

Region motorists traveling to Bloomington, Evansville and other points south on Interstate 69 next year should be prepared for a significant detour south of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that nearly five miles of Ind. 37 in Martinsville will close to traffic Sunday and remain shut down for nearly all of 2021.

Ind. 37 is being upgraded to interstate standards between Bloomington and Indianapolis as part of the state's "Finish Line I-69" project to complete the long-sought highway link from Indiana's capital city to its southwest corner.

Completely closing the road while construction is underway will improve safety for motorists and workers, and enable crews to finish that section of the highway one year faster compared to maintaining limited access through the work zone, according to INDOT.

The detour directs motorists off southbound Ind. 37 near the town of Waverly to westbound Ind. 144 into Mooresville, then south on Ind. 67 to Ind. 39 on the west side of Martinsville and then onto I-69.

INDOT is recommending long-haul traffic avoid the construction zone by using alternate routes, such as Interstate 65, Interstate 70 or Ind. 135.

5 stories to know from the weekend

5 stories to know from the weekend: Police reveal details of crash that killed 3 on Christmas Eve

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: A drive on the 45th Street extension

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts