Merrillville man dies of injuries from Oct. 24 Borman Expressway crash

A Merrillville man hospitalized since he was severely injured in an Oct. 24 crash on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond has died.
The Cook County medical examiner confirmed that Jacob Sandridge, 23, died at 9:08 p.m. Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Records show that Sandridge was involved in a crash that sent a vehicle into the median barrier on westbound I-80/94 just east of Calumet Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 24. Several lanes of traffic were blocked for about two hours while first responders extricated the driver and tow crews cleaned up the scene.
The medical examiner said Sandridge suffered multiple injuries as a result of a motor vehicle striking a fixed object. His death is classified as an accident, records show.