Merrillville man dies of injuries from Oct. 24 Borman Expressway crash

A Merrillville man hospitalized since he was severely injured in an Oct. 24 crash on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond has died.

Records show that Sandridge was involved in a crash that sent a vehicle into the median barrier on westbound I-80/94 just east of Calumet Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 24. Several lanes of traffic were blocked for about two hours while first responders extricated the driver and tow crews cleaned up the scene.