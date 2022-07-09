 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorist killed in Indianapolis Boulevard crash after crossing into oncoming traffic, police say

Ambulance stock
File photo, The Times

HAMMOND — A motorist who crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle Friday night on Indianapolis Boulevard was killed, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.

The name of the motorist was not immediately available. It's also not known if alcohol or other intoxicants were a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, police were dispatched at 10:43 p.m. to the crash scene in the 1300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in response to a report of a vehicle on its roof following a crash.

The motorist who crossed into oncoming traffic was dead at the scene. The two occupants of the other vehicle managed to exit it but later were taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment of their injuries, Kellogg said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

