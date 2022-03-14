New Indiana law seeks to stop catalytic converter thefts

Used catalytic converter that was removed from cars at a salvage yard are piled up in a carton. In 2020, catalytic converter thefts rose by a whopping 290% compared to the previous year, and in 2021, thefts were up by 63.2%, according to a data analysis company.
As such, only licensed automobile salvage recyclers will be permitted to buy or sell used catalytic converters once the statute takes effect July 1.
The law also requires automobile salvage recyclers keep the same records for catalytic converters as valuable metal dealers, caps cash payouts for detached catalytic converters at $25 per transaction per day, and requires businesses buying or selling catalytic converters to be licensed with the secretary of state's auto dealer services division.
An automobile salvage recycler that knowingly or intentionally fails to follow the new law can be fined up to $10,000 for each violation.
A catalytic converter is a vehicle emissions control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants into less harmful exhaust.
The device typically contains a mix of precious metals, primarily platinum, that have made catalytic converters a popular target for thieves in Indiana, and across the country, who steal the devices and sell the valuable metal inside for scrap.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the device and labor cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter can range from $1,000 to $3,000.
"Every day Hoosiers' vehicles across our state are targeted by thieves looking to make a quick buck by cutting out catalytic converters," said Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, who championed the new law at the General Assembly.
"The metal component can be stolen in a matter of minutes but can set back unsuspecting car owners thousands of dollars for repair and replacement. Through our auto dealer services division, we are committed to slowing this trend and protecting Hoosiers' hard-earned money."
The measure was co-sponsored by two Northwest Indiana lawmakers: State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, among others.
It was approved 47-0 in the Senate and 88-3 by the House. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law March 7.
