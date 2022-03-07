New Indiana license plate honors expeditionary medal recipients

Recipients of the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal can now purchase an Indiana license plate commemorating their award.

The Indiana General Assembly, led by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, last year agreed to establish the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal license plate in House Enrolled Act 1039 as a special group license plate, similar to plates issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for Indiana colleges and universities and other state-recognized organizations.

"The BMV offers several different license plates for military members, Hoosier veterans and civilians wanting to show their support for the armed forces. Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal recipients deserve to be recognized for their service, which is why I supported the law establishing this new license plate," Aylesworth said.

The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal was established in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy.

It's awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who, after July 1, 1958, participate in U.S. military operations, U.S. operations in direct support of the United Nations, or U.S. operations of assistance for friendly foreign nations.

The award seldom has been issued in recent years in favor of the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, established in 2003 by President George W. Bush.

The $15 annual fee for the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal license plate, which is on top of all other vehicle registration taxes and fees, goes to the Military Family Relief Fund that assists Indiana veterans and their families experiencing financial hardship.

