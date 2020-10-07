Northwest Indiana vehicle emissions tests due next year can be completed now

Northwest Indiana motorists whose vehicles are due for emissions testing next year don't have to wait until January to fulfill the biennial air pollution prevention mandate.

Owners of vehicles with an odd-numbered model year between 1977 and 2017 can bring their cars or light trucks to a Clean Air Car Check station immediately, and be certified in compliance until 2023 after passing the emissions test.

Motorists are not required to bring a registration renewal notice from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to get tested. But early testing can help ensure a vehicle's registration does not expire due to uncompleted testing.

Clean Air Car Check also recommends Lake and Porter county residents who attend college outside the Region, spend winters out of state, or serve in the military get their vehicles tested while they are home, perhaps during the upcoming holiday season.

Region motorists can get more information about testing, and find out if a vehicle is due for an emissions test, by calling 888-240-1684 or visiting the cleanaircarcheck.com website.

