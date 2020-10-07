 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Indiana vehicle emissions tests due next year can be completed now
urgent

Northwest Indiana vehicle emissions tests due next year can be completed now

{{featured_button_text}}
Clean Air Car Check

Northwest Indiana motorists whose vehicles are due for emissions testing next year don't have to wait until January to fulfill the biennial air pollution prevention mandate.

 Robert Blaszkiewicz

Northwest Indiana motorists whose vehicles are due for emissions testing next year don't have to wait until January to fulfill the biennial air pollution prevention mandate.

Owners of vehicles with an odd-numbered model year between 1977 and 2017 can bring their cars or light trucks to a Clean Air Car Check station immediately, and be certified in compliance until 2023 after passing the emissions test.

Motorists are not required to bring a registration renewal notice from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to get tested. But early testing can help ensure a vehicle's registration does not expire due to uncompleted testing.

Clean Air Car Check also recommends Lake and Porter county residents who attend college outside the Region, spend winters out of state, or serve in the military get their vehicles tested while they are home, perhaps during the upcoming holiday season.

Region motorists can get more information about testing, and find out if a vehicle is due for an emissions test, by calling 888-240-1684 or visiting the cleanaircarcheck.com website.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2020 Ford Police Interceptor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts