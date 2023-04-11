It's now up to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to decide whether Indiana will join Illinois and other states that use camera enforcement to ticket motorists exceeding the speed limit in highway work zones.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval Tuesday to House Enrolled Act 1015, sponsored by LaPorte County state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.

Supporters of the measure claim speed camera enforcement will improve work zone safety. Though speeding in work zones actually would be more tolerated if the proposal becomes law because Indiana speed cameras wouldn't even click a photo until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 11 mph.

Speeding motorists also would get off with a warning for a first violation, a $75 fine for the second and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation, with no risk of losing their driver's license.

In contrast, a motorist who currently exceeds the reduced speed limit in a highway work zone by even 1 mph can be stopped by a police officer and fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each subsequent violation — along with facing the possibility of losing their license.

The proposal requires signs be placed ahead of the work zone warning drivers of the camera enforcement, and mandates workers be present for tickets to be issued.

The ticket would go to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving.

The governor previously has expressed support for speed camera enforcement. Though Holcomb didn't make it part of his legislative agenda this year.

In any case, the 67-29 House margin of approval and the 31-17 Senate vote are well above the simple majority needed to override a veto.

