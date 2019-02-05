U.S. sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) topped 2.4 million between 2012 and 2017, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
More than 60 models are sold in the USA, with every major automobile manufacturer offering a variety that includes sedans, trucks, SUVs, and minivans.
Inside EV’s reports that HEV sales for 2018 cleared 361,000.
“It’s no longer a question of whether or not HEVs will get a hold in the marketplace,” said Chris Keeffe, senior manager of Nissan corporate communications sales. “It’s how can we fine tune the HEV market to attract even more drivers.”
Right now, there are mild hybrids, full hybrids, and plug-ins, or PHEVs. Full hybrids, which have a gas engine and electric motors for the powertrain, calm range anxiety for drivers.
“When drivers understand that the gas engine will kick in while the electric batteries need recharging, they are much more comfortable with the concept,” said Curt McAllister, Midwest public relations manager for Toyota.
HEV styling also is evolving into a more traditional, sedan-like look. “Surveys told us potential buyers they didn’t like being singled out by the vehicle’s exterior design,” said Keeffe. “That’s one reason you see so many electric versions of standard models.”
Another boost came from federal and state governments in the form of tax rebates and credits for purchasing an HEV. Depending on the model and the shopper's tax situation, buyers can get credit of up to $7,500, plus any state and local incentive.
But Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, introduced a bill in October that would abolish the tax credit and establish a new federal highway user fee for HEV vehicles.
Nevertheless, automakers are expanding their plans to electrify the roadways.
Nissan has undertaken a corporate initiative called MOVE, with a goal of selling 1 million HEVs worldwide by 2022. “A motto at Nissan is Zero emissions, zero fatalities,” said Keeffe. “Safety is always No. 1, of course, but we have placed zero emissions right next to it as 1B.”
Toyota is collaborating with Kenworth Truck Co. to develop 10 zero-emission cargo trucks. “We have been the industry leader in green since the first Prius in 2000,” McAllister said. “Our 2020 goal is that 15 percent of USA sales will be HEV.”
At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Chairman Bill Ford announced that Ford Motor will invest $11 billion by 2022 to have 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles in its lineup. “We strive to provide what our customers and future customers want,” said Erich Merkle, Midwest sales analyst. “Our increased activity in the HEV market is a prime example of that commitment.”