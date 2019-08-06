Motorists traveling to or through Northwest Indiana on Interstate 80/94 at Interstate 65 should be prepared Wednesday night for a shift in the road construction closings.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the currently shuttered ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 is expected to reopen late Wednesday.
Crews then will work overnight to close the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound I-65 by Thursday morning.
The closure is expected to last through the rest of August as workers repair joints and install a bridge deck overlay aimed at extending the life of the roadway.
INDOT recommends eastbound I-80/94 motorists needing to travel north on I-65 while the ramp is closed to instead take I-65 south, keep right to exit at eastbound Ridge Road, and then immediately reenter I-65 north from Ridge Road.
Additional ramp closings in the I-80/94 and I-65 ramp system are anticipated for September, October and subsequent months until nearly all the ramps are improved, according to INDOT.
The projects are part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Next Level Roads" initiative that's projected to spend $30 billion over the next 20 years to construct and improve roads and bridges throughout the state.
INDOT also is reminding motorists traveling I-65 between U.S. 30 in Merrillville and U.S. 231 in Crown Point to be aware of a concrete restoration project that recently shifted southbound traffic on I-65 to the northbound side of the road.
Two lanes still are available in both directions of travel. However, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 109th Avenue has temporarily been closed due to the work underway in the southbound I-65 travel lanes.
Motorists needing to exit at 109th Avenue should instead get off I-65 at U.S. 231 or U.S. 30 and connect to 109th Avenue using Broadway (Ind. 53), which runs parallel to I-65 on the west side of the highway.
Additionally, motorists on northbound I-65 should watch for overnight lane closures between Ind. 10 in Jasper County and Ind. 2 in Lake County through Aug. 13 while repaving is in progress, according to INDOT.