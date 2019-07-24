A major Northwest Indiana transportation link will be shut down for one week starting Monday to make repairs aimed at extending the life of the roadway.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 80/94 to southbound Interstate 65 for workers to repair joints and install a bridge deck overlay.
Westbound I-80/94 motorists needing to travel south on I-65 will be directed to continue west past the usual exit to Broadway (State Road 53), briefly take Broadway south, and immediately re-enter eastbound I-80/94 to get to southbound I-65.
INDOT expects the westbound I-80/94 ramp to southbound I-65 will reopen about Aug. 5.
The project is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Next Level Roads" initiative that's projected to spend $30 billion over the next 20 years to construct and improve roads and bridges throughout the state.