Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work

Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65.

The ramps will be closed for concrete restoration work until early September, depending on weather conditions, according to INDOT.

INDOT recommends travelers looking to enter southbound I-65 from either Ridge Road or 61st Avenue instead take Broadway south to U.S. 231 and get on the highway in Crown Point.

Motorists also are urged to protect construction workers by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

