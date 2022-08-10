Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work

Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65.

The ramps will be closed for concrete restoration work until early September, depending on weather conditions, according to INDOT.

INDOT recommends travelers looking to enter southbound I-65 from either Ridge Road or 61st Avenue instead take Broadway south to U.S. 231 and get on the highway in Crown Point.

