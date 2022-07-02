Region Democrats again call for Indiana to suspend gasoline taxes

It doesn't have to be this way.

That's the message five Northwest Indiana Democratic lawmakers shared Friday as Hoosier motorists began paying a record 80.5 cents in taxes on every gallon of gasoline purchased in July, including 62.1 cents per gallon in state taxes.

"Frankly, it is tragic that leadership within the Statehouse does not understand or care to meet the needs of citizens in our state," said state Rep. Vernon G. Smith, D-Gary.

"So many are being challenged to meet their family’s needs with rising gas rates. With our exorbitant $6.1 billion surplus, we have the chance to give relief to those who need it."

Since March, Democrats serving in the Indiana House and Senate repeatedly have called for the Republican legislative supermajorities to temporarily suspend collection of the state's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax and 29.1 cents per gallon sales tax on gasoline to immediately reduce prices at the pump.

They claim the lost gas tax revenue, estimated at $125 million per month by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, easily can be replaced by transferring money from Indiana's record budget reserve, ensuring no interruption in the road construction projects funded with gas tax collections.

"With kids home from school, many parents have extra expenses for food and child care," said state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago.

"Suspending the state gas tax would give much-needed relief to many Hoosier families. A suspension on the gas tax will help Hoosiers who are struggling to make ends meet, and with a $6 billion surplus, Indiana can afford to help."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has rejected that idea. Instead, he's proposing the General Assembly issue inflation relief checks for $225 to every Indiana taxpayer, on top of the $125 automatic taxpayer refund payments already being distributed.

The Legislature originally was due to consider Holcomb's proposal during a special session set to begin Wednesday. But top GOP lawmakers have postponed the special session's start to July 25 to have more time to prepare anti-abortion legislation.

State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, said even if Hoosiers ultimately get a $225 check, it won't make much difference because they're still paying record gas taxes now.

"A one-time payback from the state is not enough when it comes to gas taxes. The price of a gallon of gas is reaching close to the minimum wage," Boy said, referring to the state's lowest legal pay rate of $7.25 per hour that's not increased since 2009.

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, said residents of her district spanning Hammond and Whiting often have long commutes to work and end up paying even more in taxes every time they fill up their tanks.

"The supermajority is extremely out-of-touch with working Hoosiers if they think people can stand to wait an additional month before the tax refund is distributed. School is starting soon, which means extra expenses are fast approaching. That’s why we need to suspend the state gas taxes now," Jackson said.

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, agreed. He said suspending the state gas taxes could be done in one day and take effect immediately. Sending out checks takes a long time — if the Legislature gets around to doing it before it's consumed for weeks by abortion debates.

"With this additional delay, it’s very possible Hoosiers won’t see relief hitting their bank accounts until the fall. That’s unacceptable to me when we have a $6.1 billion surplus. Hoosiers need sustained relief, and suspending Indiana’s record-high gas tax immediately would accomplish that," Andrade said.

