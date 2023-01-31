Region senator seeking to strike potential for Illiana Expressway from Indiana law

The perpetually stalled Illiana Expressway soon may cease to exist in the only place it actually does — Indiana law.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, won committee approval Tuesday to delete all references to the Illiana Expressway from the Indiana Code, since there's no sign the proposed interstate-quality toll road in south Lake County ever is going to be built.

"It's a project the Indiana Department of Transportation is not going to be pursuing, they tell me," Niemeyer said.

However, Niemeyer said the continuing possibility that the Illiana Expressway might be built, including provisions in state law authorizing its construction as a public-private partnership, is slowing development and negatively impacting property values in south Lake County.

By striking all statutory references to the Illiana, as proposed in Senate Bill 44, Niemeyer said south county residents and businesses will have the confidence to invest in their properties knowing the state isn't going to come along later and try to take them for the expressway.

"We really need to get these people some relief," Niemeyer said.

The Illiana Expressway was envisioned as a 47-mile toll road slicing across farmland north of Lowell to link Interstate 65 with Interstate 55 in Illinois' Will County, south of Joliet.

Backers hoped the expressway would relieve traffic congestion and reduce crashes on Interstate 80/94 in north Lake County by diverting trucks traveling around Chicago off the Borman Expressway and onto the Illiana.

In 2010, Democratic former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and Republican former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels met in a Lansing airport hangar just west of the state line to sign a memorandum of understanding committing both states to work together to plan and develop the Illiana Expressway.

But Quinn lost the gubernatorial race in 2014 to Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who put a freeze on Illiana planning after taking office. Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has maintained Illinois' indifference to the Illiana since defeating Rauner in 2018.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores