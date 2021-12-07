Ruling expected soon in lawsuit seeking to end NWI vehicle emissions testing

On the other hand, Indiana Deputy Attorney General Courtney Abshire urged the judge to dismiss the council members' lawsuit.

She said, as a preliminary matter, the defendants in the case — the directors of Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, as well as the state generally — are in no position to grant the relief sought by the plaintiffs because the vehicle emissions testing program in Lake and Porter counties is required by federal law and regulations.

Abshire also said the state has a rational basis for treating Lake and Porter counties differently because it's in the state's interest to comply with federal law, which obligates regions classified as "nonattainment" for ozone pollution to establish a motor vehicle inspection and maintenance program.

She noted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers Lake and Porter counties part of the Chicago region for air quality purposes, and vehicle emission testing similarly is required as a condition of vehicle registration for all motorists in the Illinois counties of Cook, DuPage, and Lake, as well as selected Illinois motorists living in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and Will counties.