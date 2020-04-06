Schererville BMV reopens by appointment only amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SCHERERVILLE — The Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Schererville is among six BMV locations across the state reopening for business — by appointment only — to process new or revised commercial driver's licenses and learning permits.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said he decided to restore limited BMV services amid the coronavirus pandemic to support the need for new commercial truck drivers to deliver grocery, health and other supplies, and to aid in the start of the spring agricultural season.

For now, the office at 1320 Eagle Ridge Drive only will be processing applications for new commercial learner's permits and commercial driver's licenses, along with requests to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement to a commercial driver's license.

According to the BMV, applicants must have a medical examination report and medical examiner's certificate on file with the BMV prior to scheduling an appointment to take the knowledge exam.

Commercial driver's license applicants must currently hold a commercial learner's permit and pass a skills test in the type of truck the applicant intends to drive.

Appointments are available in Schererville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and must be scheduled through the BMV Contact Center at 888-692-6841.