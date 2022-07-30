Seven-vehicle crash jams traffic on Borman Expressway

HAMMOND — Motorists traveling Interstate 80/94 through Northwest Indiana to or from Illinois Saturday evening needed to pack plenty of patience.

State police and other emergency personnel responded to two separate multi-vehicle crashes that occurred between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. on the Borman Expressway.

Three lanes were blocked on eastbound I-80/94 at Kennedy Avenue in the construction zone because of a crash involving at least six passenger vehicles and one semi-trailer.

Meanwhile, westbound traffic on the expressway was backed up at the scene of a crash in Gary that blocked three lanes on I-80/94 east of Burr Street, slowing down motorists beginning at Broadway.

Both crashes were cleaned up by about 6:30 p.m. and traffic slowly returned to normal on the expressway that's already operating at reduced capacity due to road construction.

State police did not immediately provide information about the cause of the crashes or the status of the motorists and passengers involved.