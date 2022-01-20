Speed camera plan could make Indiana work zones more dangerous

Despite the provisions of his legislation, the LaPorte County lawmaker insisted his goal is slow motorists down in highway work zones, initially by educating them about the dangers speeding vehicles pose to construction workers as well as drivers and passengers in other vehicles.

"If you're in there a second time at 12 mph over, there's a problem. There's definitely a problem," Pressel said.

The plan requires work zone speed camera tickets be issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving at the time. A driver issued a speed camera ticket also would have no right to confront the speed camera operator in court, according to the legislation.

The majority of the fine revenue collected through speed camera enforcement would go toward funding increased speed enforcement in Indiana work zones, with just 20% going to the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve work zone safety.

"These cameras aren't about punishing people," Moseley said. "These cameras are supposed to be about making workers safer."

Representatives of several road construction trade groups and labor unions told the committee they support any effort to reduce speeds in highway work zones.