Speed camera plan could make Indiana work zones more dangerous

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, is so determined to bring speed enforcement cameras to Indiana highway work zones that he's seemingly willing to make work zones more dangerous if that's what it takes to make speed cameras happen.
The Pressel-led House Committee on Roads and Transportation voted 10-2 Wednesday to advance to the full House the work zone speed camera proposal sponsored by Pressel, along with state Reps. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage.
Under current law, a motorist who exceeds the reduced speed limit in a highway work zone by even one mile per hour can be stopped by police and fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation, and $1,000 for each subsequent violation — along with facing the possibility of losing their driver's license.
Pressel's plan in House Bill 1035 to replace police officers with speed cameras at four highway work zones across the state would let speeding motorists off with a warning for a first violation, and impose just a $75 fine for the second and every subsequent violation with no risk of losing their license.
In addition, under Pressel's legislation the work zone speed camera would not trigger a violation until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 12 mph — putting construction workers at risk of increased injury or death from intentionally unenforced speeding violations.
Despite the provisions of his legislation, the LaPorte County lawmaker insisted his goal is slow motorists down in highway work zones, initially by educating them about the dangers speeding vehicles pose to construction workers as well as drivers and passengers in other vehicles.
"If you're in there a second time at 12 mph over, there's a problem. There's definitely a problem," Pressel said.
The plan requires work zone speed camera tickets be issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving at the time. A driver issued a speed camera ticket also would have no right to confront the speed camera operator in court, according to the legislation.
The majority of the fine revenue collected through speed camera enforcement would go toward funding increased speed enforcement in Indiana work zones, with just 20% going to the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve work zone safety.
"These cameras aren't about punishing people," Moseley said. "These cameras are supposed to be about making workers safer."
Representatives of several road construction trade groups and labor unions told the committee they support any effort to reduce speeds in highway work zones.
Though Pressel resisted a call by state Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, to simply make work zone speed limits lower than where they are now.
In that same vein, Mark Graham, an asphalt supervisor at Milestone Contractors, told the panel he'd prefer INDOT just close highway sections that are under construction because that eliminates the speeding issue altogether and makes it possible for more work to get done faster.
Several committee members who voted in favor of the legislation said they were doing so to enable a broader discussion on the issue among all members of the House and did not commit to supporting the proposal on final passage.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who voted against the measure, said he's had enough of camera enforcement encroaching the on the liberties of Hoosiers, with cameras already keeping tabs on drivers on tolled roads and bridges, from the sides of school buses, and automatically reading license plates in many municipalities.
"When does it end?" Smaltz asked. "It's like Big Brother is sitting in the car with me."
A similar proposal, Senate Bill 179, was approved Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation and is awaiting further Senate committee action.
A separate plan to bring Chicago-style speed enforcement cameras to Indiana school zones — House Bill 1150 — appears unlikely to advance out of committee this year.