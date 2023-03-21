Residents and business owners in south Lake County likely soon will have added certainty a new expressway won't be plowing through their homes and fields any time soon.

On Tuesday, the House Roads and Transportation Committee unanimously endorsed a Senate-approved proposal stripping all references to the Illiana Expressway from state law.

The deletion doesn't mean the Illiana Expressway never can be built. But it would require a future General Assembly to reauthorize it — giving opponents of the highway another opportunity to halt it.

More importantly, according to state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, deleting all statutory references to the Illiana Expressway should improve south county property values, since a lot of potential investment has been put on hold waiting to see if the expressway would be built.

The Illiana Expressway was envisioned as a 47-mile toll road slicing across farmland north of Lowell to link Interstate 65 with Interstate 55 in Illinois' Will County, south of Joliet.

Backers hoped the expressway would relieve traffic congestion and reduce crashes on Interstate 80/94 in north Lake County by diverting trucks traveling around Chicago off the Borman Expressway, south on Interstate 65 and then onto the Illiana.

In 2010, Democratic former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and Republican former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels met in a Lansing airport hangar just west of the state line to sign a memorandum of understanding committing both states to work together to plan and develop the Illiana Expressway.

But Quinn lost the gubernatorial race in 2014 to Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who put a freeze on Illiana planning after taking office. Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has maintained Illinois' indifference to the Illiana since defeating Rauner in 2018.

"It was a good project but Illinois was not a good partner in this," Niemeyer said.

At the same time, Niemeyer noted some type of additional east-west road still is needed in Lake County to help relieve the "congestion nightmare" on existing highways.

Senate Bill 44 next will be eligible for revision by the full House Thursday. If unchanged, it could be sent to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law as soon as next week.

The Illiana Expressway references would be deleted from the Indiana Code on July 1.

The proposal is sponsored by Niemeyer; state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

