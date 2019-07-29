{{featured_button_text}}
Start of one-week ramp closure at I-80/94 and I-65 moved to Wednesday

The one-week closure of the ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 to repair joints and install a bridge deck overlay will begin Wednesday, instead of Monday, according to the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.

 INDOT

The start of a highway maintenance project requiring the temporary closure of a significant Northwest Indiana transportation connection has been delayed.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced earlier today that the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 80/94 to southbound Interstate 65 now will close Wednesday morning for workers to repair joints and install a bridge deck overlay.

The one-week closure originally was slated to begin this morning. But INDOT said a key contractor had to reschedule its work at the last minute.

The ramp still will be closed for one week starting Wednesday, according to INDOT.

When the ramp is closed, westbound I-80/94 motorists needing to travel south on I-65 will be directed to continue west past the usual exit to Broadway (Ind. 53), briefly take Broadway south, and immediately re-enter eastbound I-80/94 to get to southbound I-65.

The project is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Next Level Roads" initiative that's projected to spend $30 billion over the next 20 years to construct and improve roads and bridges throughout the state.

