State government slightly dials back its cut of the price of gasoline in Indiana

The declining wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country means Hoosiers will pay slightly less in state taxes on their gasoline purchases during the month of October.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 22 cents per gallon next month, down from 24 cents per gallon in September.

The second consecutive monthly decrease, from a record 29.4 cents per gallon in August, is based on the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline falling to $3.1418 per gallon during the Aug. 16-Sept. 15 tracking period.

At the same time, the declining price of fuel has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax, which state lawmakers last month opted not to reduce to its pre-July 1 rate of 32 cents per gallon, or the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993.

As a result, Hoosiers will pay a total of 73.4 cents in taxes, including 55 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in October.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly did agree Aug. 5 in Senate Enrolled Act 2 to cap the applied sales tax rate on gasoline at 29.5 cents per gallon, a level it never has reached and likely never will unless gas prices soar to new record highs.

Indiana is one of just 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts not to double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting both a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

Statehouse Democrats attempted several times during this summer's special legislative session to temporarily suspend the collection of Indiana's gasoline taxes and make up the lost revenue earmarked for road construction projects by using a portion of the $6.1 billion in the state's reserve accounts.

That policy, if enacted, would have reduced the price at the pump by 55 cents per gallon Oct. 1.

However, Republican leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, instead decided to use $1 billion from the state's budget reserves to pay eligible Hoosiers a $200 taxpayer rebate to cope with the inflation affecting all their purchases, not just gasoline.

They said it didn't make sense only to focus on gasoline taxes since approximately one-fifth of the gasoline sold in Indiana is purchased by non-Indiana residents — and there's no reason to give them a tax break.

Across the state line, Illinois' gasoline tax currently is 39.2 cents per gallon and the state sales tax on gasoline is 55.9 cents per gallon for the July 1-Dec. 31, 2022, period.

Cook County, Illinois, then adds its own 6 cents per gallon gasoline tax and an additional 1.75% sales tax. Gasoline purchased in Chicago includes all the state and Cook County taxes, plus a city gasoline tax of 8 cents per gallon and the city's 1.25% sales tax.