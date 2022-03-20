State taxes may cause high gasoline prices to persist in Indiana

Hoosier motorists are likely to continue feeling some extra pain at the pump even if gasoline prices soon fall below $4 a gallon following the nearly 20% drop in the price of oil since March 7.

Indiana taxes are to blame.

The state imposes a 32 cents per gallon gasoline tax, on top of the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax, and Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases also are subject to sales tax.

The sales tax rate in Indiana is 7%. However, Indiana does not require gas stations to recalculate the sales tax they collect from motorists every time the price of gas goes up or down.

Instead, the Indiana Department of Revenue each month sets a statewide gasoline sales tax charge — based on the average price of gasoline in the preceding month — that all Indiana gas stations are required to apply to gasoline purchases.

That method of calculating the gasoline sales tax helps the state avoid uneven revenue and tends to prevent sales tax fraud.

But it also means Hoosiers could end up paying a higher total price for gasoline for a longer period of time if gas prices soared in a preceding month before subsequently retreating.

For example, the state revenue agency last week set the gasoline sales tax charge for April at 21.9 cents per gallon, based on an average statewide price for fuel (excluding taxes) of $3.1252 for the February 16 through March 15 period.

The April gasoline sales tax charge is the highest since Indiana in 2013 adopted its current process for assessing sales tax on fuel purchases in Senate Enrolled Act 479, sponsored by, among others, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and former state Rep. Tom Dermody, R-LaPorte, now the mayor of LaPorte.

As a result, even if the pre-tax price of gasoline drops by $1 per gallon in coming weeks, Hoosier motorists still will be paying a sales tax on gasoline of 21.9 cents per gallon, and total taxes of 72.3 cents per gallon, through the end of April.

Still, proponents of the system point out Hoosier motorists likely saved some money when the price of gas soared following the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine because the 18.4 cents per gallon gasoline sales tax charge for March was based on a lower statewide average price of gasoline between mid-January and mid-February.

It certainly doesn't feel that way to state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary. He said Friday the Republican-controlled General Assembly missed a real opportunity to help Hoosiers on March 8 when it ignored a Democratic recommendation to temporarily suspend collection of Indiana's gasoline tax and sales tax on gasoline to help reduce the price Hoosiers pay at the pump.

"I am disappointed Republicans did not support the Democrat proposal to provide gas tax relief in this plan, which would have provided immediate, tangible economic relief," Smith said.

"Families continue to struggle to meet their basic needs. The Legislature has the power and the funds to provide immediate relief and ultimately invest dollars back into our economy."

The General Assembly instead approved House Enrolled Act 1002 (2022) that on July 1 eliminates the utility receipts tax, a 1.46% charge paid by both businesses and consumers on a portion of their electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills, and cuts the state income tax rate next year to 3.15% from 3.23% — with the possibility of future reductions to 2.9% if Indiana hits certain revenue and debt elimination targets.

"Our state is in a historically strong fiscal position and revenues continue to outpace expectations. I'm excited about providing much-needed tax relief to hardworking Hoosiers," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.

The Republican-favoring National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) was considerably less excited. Its Indiana State Director Natalie Robinson recently called for a special legislative session to address the impact of soaring gas prices on small businesses.

"Many of our small business owners rely on gas to run their business. When fuel prices go up, their costs go up," Robinson said.

"At the end of the day, everyone suffers since our small business owners are forced to pay for that increase by raising prices for products and services. Reducing the cost of gas would ease the burden the load on everyone here in Indiana."

Separately, the state's gasoline tax also is due to increase by one cent per gallon on July 1 to 33 cents per gallon to ensure the tax keeps pace with inflation.

As recently as June 30, 2017, the state's gasoline tax rate was just 18 cents per gallon, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

In 2017, the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hiked the gasoline tax by 10 cents per gallon and authorized annual 1 cent inflation adjustments through 2024 to fund a massive road construction program.

House Enrolled Act 1002 (2017), sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, also boosted vehicle registration fees, with extra charges for hybrid and electric vehicle owners who generally purchase less gasoline, and opened the door to tolling Indiana's interstate highways.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation last year calculated Indiana's gasoline taxes were seventh highest in the nation and second highest in the Midwest behind only Illinois, which it said had the second highest gas taxes in the country.

In Illinois, the gasoline tax currently is 39.2 cents per gallon and the state sales tax on gasoline is 18 cents per gallon for the Jan. 1-June 30, 2022, period.

Cook County, Illinois, then adds its own 6 cents per gallon gasoline tax and an additional 1.75% sales tax. Gasoline purchased in Chicago includes all the state and Cook County taxes, plus a city gasoline tax of 8 cents per gallon and the city's 1.25% sales tax.

