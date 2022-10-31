State trooper injured in multivehicle crash on I-94 in Porter County

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 in Porter County are closed just east of Indiana Highway 149 because of a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Monday involving a semi-trailer and several cars.
Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jeff Council had to be extracted from his police car by first responders Monday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Porter County after he was struck by a car and a semi-trailer while he was parked, with his emergency lights activated, as he investigated an earlier crash. Council was transported to Porter Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
PORTAGE — An Indiana state trooper was injured in a multivehicle accident Monday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Porter County that caused the highway to be shut down just east of Ind. 149 for more than two hours.
According to police, Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched at 1:23 p.m. to a single-vehicle property-damage crash near mile marker 20.2, where a motorist had lost control of their vehicle after driving through high water during the rainy, foggy afternoon.
Council was parked with his vehicle’s emergency lights on when a black 2021 Kia driven by John P. Lopez, 37, of Lisle, went through the same standing water in the left lane, lost control and spun into the path of a semi-trailer in the center lane.
Police said the semi, driven by Buttar Sandeep Singh, 44, of Georgetown, Canada, struck the Kia, causing the Kia to careen into Council’s police car. The semi then jackknifed and hit the police car, causing severe damage to the Dodge Charger and trapping the trooper in the driver’s seat.
In addition, the semi hit a 2009 Nissan Frontier driven by Don Bell, 74, of Anchorage, Alaska, police said.
Council ultimately was extracted from his car by first responders and taken to Porter Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No one else involved in the crashes was injured, according to police.
State police were assisted at the scene by Portage fire, Portage police, Valparaiso police, Precision Towing, Porter County sheriff’s police, the Indiana Department of Transportation and Hoosier Helpers.
INDOT said the highway’s three travel lanes reopened around 4 p.m. During the shutdown, eastbound traffic was backed up nearly to Interstate 65 in Lake County. Westbound I-94 traffic was delayed to the U.S. 20 exit.
According to state police, this is the sixth crash this year in which a Northwest Indiana trooper has been struck by another vehicle while either in or out of their police car. In each instance, the police cars were parked with emergency lights activated.
Indiana law requires drivers to slow when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle and move over when it’s safe to do so.
Motorists also should drive defensively in inclement weather by reducing speeds on wet or slippery roads, and anticipating potential hazards, police said.
