The federal government is poised to officially recognize U.S. 20 as the "National Medal of Honor Highway" now that all 12 states it passes through, including Indiana, have embraced the designation.

The Republican U.S. senators representing the Hoosier State, Todd Young and Mike Braun, filed legislation Tuesday to commemorate the 3,516 past medal recipients, and all future honorees, by naming the 3,365-mile route for their accomplishment.

"Our Medal of Honor recipients are some of our nation’s bravest heroes," Young said. "I am proud to support the designation of U.S. Highway 20 as the National Medal of Honor Highway and permanently recognize and celebrate each recipient’s selfless devotion and sacrifice to our country."

If enacted into law, the highway — the longest continuous route in the United States, running from Boston to Newport, Oregon, on the Pacific Ocean — still would be known as U.S. 20.

But it also would be recognized with signs along the road, and in all federal laws, maps and other documents, as the National Medal of Honor Highway.

"The National Medal of Honor Highway across our great nation is a permanent tribute to America's members of the Armed Forces who acted with conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity, above and beyond the call of duty at the risk of their lives during combat with an enemy of the United States," said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dick Tobiason, initiator of the National Medal of Honor Highway.

"They were willing to give their lives while saving others. For their sacrifice they were awarded the Medal of Honor medal, our nation's highest award for military valor," Tobiason added.

The highway, which passes through Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Gary, Lake Station, Ogden Dunes, Burns Harbor, Portage, Chesterton, Michigan City and Rolling Prairie on its 156-mile route across the Hoosier State, already is named in Indiana for Medal of Honor recipients under House Concurrent Resolution 11, adopted unanimously by the 2020 General Assembly.

The Indiana Department of Transportation subsequently installed signs alerting motorists to the Medal of Honor Highway designation along U.S. 20 in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben counties.

Emilio De La Garza Jr., of East Chicago, and Daniel Bruce, of Michigan City, are the two most recent Region recipients of the Medal of Honor.

Both used their bodies during the Vietnam War to absorb the explosion from an enemy grenade, saving the other men in their platoon.

William Windrich, of Hammond, also earned the Medal of Honor during the Korean War, while John Whitehead and Thomas Graham, both of Westville, were honored for their service in the Civil War.

All five are enshrined on the South Shore Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond, which is located approximately 4 miles south of U.S. 20.

