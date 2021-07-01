U.S. House approves funding for Northwest Indiana road projects

Four significant Northwest Indiana road projects are included in the annual federal infrastructure legislation approved Thursday by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House.

The INVEST in America Act passed 221 to 201, with every Democratic member, including U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, supporting the proposal, and all but two Republicans — neither from Indiana — voting no.

This legislation, which is separate from the infrastructure components of Democratic President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, reauthorizes surface transportation programs and directs federal investments in roads, bridges, transit, rail, drinking water and wastewater.

It also strengthens the "Buy America" requirement so it applies to all construction materials, and any request to use foreign-made products must be accompanied by a detailed justification and public comment period.

"There is a great need in our nation to build on the momentum of moving past the health pandemic and investing in vital infrastructure projects," Mrvan said.