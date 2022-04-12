Valpo Law grad selected by governor to lead Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected a Valparaiso University Law School graduate to lead the state agency in charge of licensing Hoosier drivers and registering their vehicles.

Joe Hoage, currently head of the Indiana Department of Labor, will take over as the new Bureau of Motor Vehicles commissioner May 28, Holcomb announced Tuesday.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Hoage who served as general counsel for the BMV from 2017 to 2020 prior to being appointed Indiana's labor agency chief.

"It's been an honor to lead a hard-working group at the Department of Labor," Hoage said. "I am humbled to be selected to serve as commissioner of the BMV and excited for the opportunity to build on the successes the agency has achieved under Governor Holcomb's leadership."

Holcomb said he selected Hoage for the BMV job in part because Hoage's Department of Labor capably responded to eight times the usual volume of workplace concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Indiana BMV is one of the most innovative motor vehicle agencies in the nation, and I know that progress will continue under Joe’s leadership," Holcomb said. "He brings experience from across state government and is well respected."

The Valpo law grad earned his bachelor's degree at Franklin College. He previously served as Indiana's public access counselor, general counsel for the Department of Natural Resources, an attorney with the Gaming Commission and deputy prosecutor in Marion County.

Hoage is succeeding BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy. He's led the driver services agency since 2017 after previously spending two years as BMV chief of staff.

"Commissioner Lacy has delivered outstanding service to Hoosiers by investing in new technology and empowering employees to drive change," Holcomb said.

"The result is an agency that provides Hoosiers with great customer service and more choices about how they interact with the agency. Peter has prioritized efficiency in operations and always focused on quality."

The governor said he'll name a new state labor department leader at a later date.

