WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana awarded $11.1M in state grants for local road projects

Plenty more orange barrels soon will be popping up on highways and streets across Northwest Indiana.

State officials last week announced localities in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are receiving approximately $11.1 million of the $100 million in state funds awarded to county and municipal road projects in the latest round of Community Crossings grants.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Joe McGuinness, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, announced the awards that pay 50% of the project cost in larger communities, and 75% in smaller ones.

Altogether, 218 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a grant.

"Superior transportation infrastructure — from interstates to local roads and everything connecting in between — make our communities safer attractive places to do business and create jobs," Holcomb said.

"Thriving communities, in turn, provide exceptional places for Hoosiers to call home and raise families. With that in mind, I’m so pleased to invest and partner with local leaders to deliver on high-priority projects that keep Indiana moving forward."

Since 2016, the Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $931 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.