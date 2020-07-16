West Lake commuter rail line construction could begin in October

"So those are some key things that separate our projects from other projects around the country, and has really fast-tracked us — from the federal government's viewpoint — it's fast-tracked us through their system."

Noland said the rail project also got another boost when President Donald Trump unexpectedly tweeted in May that the U.S. Department of Transportation was providing a $100 million advance on the expected full-funding grant agreement for West Lake.

"That was a very big shot in the arm for the project," Noland said.

The new commuter rail line will run from the Illinois-Indiana border in north Hammond, eight miles down the Monon corridor to Main Street on the Munster/Dyer border, just west of Columbia Avenue.

There will be four stations: A new Hammond Gateway Station located about three blocks west of the city's current South Shore station, a second Hammond station at 173rd Street, a station at Ridge Road in Munster, and a station adjacent to the final stop at Main Street.

Noland said there will be 12 daily through trips — six in the morning (five into Chicago and one outbound), and six in the evening (five outbound, one inbound) — along with 12 off-peak trips connecting to the existing South Shore Line at the Hammond Gateway Station.