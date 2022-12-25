Winter storm kept police, plow crews busy

The treacherous winter weather that slowed or, in some cases, stopped holiday traffic in Northwest Indiana largely has come to an end.

In fact, Region high temperatures are forecast this week to soar above 50 degrees Thursday and the unseasonable warmth will continue through the weekend and beyond.

While that certainly will melt away the snow that delivered Northwest Indiana a white Christmas, it likely will take considerably longer for motorists whose vehicles were damaged during the multi-day storm to fully recover.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to numerous crashes, slide-offs and stranded motorists during the worst of the snow and ice, frigid temperatures, and howling winds between Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Altogether, there were 153 property damage crashes on Northwest Indiana highways, 28 crashes with injuries and 83 slide-offs requiring a tow, police said.

In addition, state police said troopers assisted 157 motorists and nabbed five impaired drivers. One trooper also was injured during the storm.

Local police agencies likewise responded to hundreds of crashes and slide-offs on city and town streets across Northwest Indiana.

Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police Lowell District said troopers are grateful to Hoosiers who listened to warnings about dangerous road and weather conditions and chose to stay home.

Fifield also thanked the Indiana Department of Transportation for working around the clock to get the highways back in a passable condition, notwithstanding bursts of lake-effect snow in Porter and LaPorte counties.

"Their battle with the winds and arctic temperatures made their work seem futile we’re sure, but they persevered and didn’t stop plowing," Fifield said.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to local police and other first responders, tow companies, media outlets, and everyone who helped someone in need during the holiday weekend storm.

"Merry Christmas from all of us at the Lowell Post!" Fifield said. "Enjoy the warm weather that is headed our way this week."

