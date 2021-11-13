 Skip to main content
Wisconsin man dies in Indiana Toll Road crash
Wisconsin man dies in Indiana Toll Road crash

A 70-year-old Wisconsin man has died following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Gary.

GARY — A 70-year-old Wisconsin man has died following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Gary.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Amos Oberholtzer, of Owen, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at mile marker 10.3 when his vehicle accidentally struck a fixed object at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Records show Oberholtzer was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he died from his injuries at 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

The medical examiner concluded following an external review that Oberholtzer died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

