Wisconsin man dies in Indiana Toll Road crash

GARY — A 70-year-old Wisconsin man has died following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Gary.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Amos Oberholtzer, of Owen, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at mile marker 10.3 when his vehicle accidentally struck a fixed object at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday.
Records show Oberholtzer was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he died from his injuries at 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
The medical examiner concluded following an external review that Oberholtzer died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Dan Carden
Chief Political Reporter
Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.