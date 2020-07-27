U.S. Steel appoints Tracy Atkinson to board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Steel has named Tracy Atkinson to its board of directors.

Atkinson retired from State Street Corp. in March. She held a number of leadership roles with the Boston-based financial services company, including chief compliance officer, treasurer and chief administration officer during a 12-year tenure.

Before she joined State Street in 2008, she served as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and then at Boston-based MFS Investment Management from 2004 to 2008, most recently as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

She is a certified public accountant with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts and also serves on the board of Raytheon Technologies.

Atkinson was elected to a one-year term on the board, which now has 14 members, U.S. Steel spokesperson Meghan Cox said.

As a board member, she will help oversee Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers. The Fortune 250 company has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22 million net tons, making it one of the largest integrated steel producers headquartered in the United States.