U.S. Steel reduces credit line as part of sustainability goals

U.S. Steel is reducing its revolving credit line that rewards performance for meeting sustainability goals, paying a margin for achieving targets related to reducing carbon emissions, certifying its mills and meeting safety benchmarks.

It's part of the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's ongoing strategy to make sustainable steelmaking profitable.

U.S. Steel, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers with thousands of steelworkers on its local payroll, plans to reduce its asset-based revolving credit facility from $2 billion to $1.75 billion. The company said it better supports its current footprint and is more aligned with its optimal global liquidity position.

U.S. Steel also extended its $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility for Big River Steel by five years to 2026, incorporating the same sustainability performance goals in that loan.