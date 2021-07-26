U.S. Steel reduces credit line as part of sustainability goals

U.S. Steel is reducing its revolving credit line that rewards performance for meeting sustainability goals, paying a margin for achieving targets related to reducing carbon emissions, certifying its mills and meeting safety benchmarks.
It's part of the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's ongoing strategy to make sustainable steelmaking profitable.
U.S. Steel, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers with thousands of steelworkers on its local payroll, plans to reduce its asset-based revolving credit facility from $2 billion to $1.75 billion. The company said it better supports its current footprint and is more aligned with its optimal global liquidity position.
U.S. Steel also extended its $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility for Big River Steel by five years to 2026, incorporating the same sustainability performance goals in that loan.
“These loan amendments align U.S. Steel’s financial incentives with our sustainability performance commitments,” U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. “Under U.S. Steel’s Best for All strategy, sustainability and profitability are both necessary to achieve our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. That path is one where U.S. Steel’s innovation and creativity are coming together to meet the defining challenges of this era.”
U.S. Steel became the first North American steelmaker to join ResponsibleSteel, a global group that provides a certification framework for sustainable steel. The company has announced it plans to become net-zero with carbon emissions by 2050.
After recently acquiring a minimill in Arkansas, it's looking to leverage "its growing fleet of electric arc furnaces" as well as new technologies like carbon capture and renewable energy.