U.S. Steel to idle Gary Works blast furnace indefinitely, slash capital spending in COVID-19 response

U.S. Steel is now idling blast furnace #4 at Gary Works immediately and indefinitely as it escalates its response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker had planned to idle the blast furnace for a planned maintenance outage for 48 days, starting in April. But now it will remain offline until market conditions allow as the company tries to "preserve a strong long-term future in response to COVID-19 impacts."

“In this unprecedented and rapidly changing situation, our first priority remains the safety and well-being of our employees," President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. "As an essential part of our critical infrastructure, our employees have embraced the special responsibility to continue making the steel society needs, including the packaging for our food supply during the COVID-19 pandemic response. To ensure a more secure future for all our stakeholders, the time has come for us to take aggressive actions to reposition the company."

U.S. Steel also is idling blast furnace A at Granite City Works and completing the indefinite idling of the iron and steelmaking facilities at Great Lakes Works near Detroit. In late May, the company will idle most of Lone Star Tubular Operations in Texas and Lorain Tubular Operations in Ohio because of weak market conditions that followed the plunge in gas prices.