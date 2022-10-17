UAW members being mailed ballots in first-ever direct election of union's international executive board officers

United Auto Workers members are being mailed ballots in the first-ever union-wide direct election of international executive board officers.

UAW members at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, the Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond and other local employers have until Nov. 28 to submit their ballots.

UAW President Ray Curry and his administration faces a challenge from Shawn Fain with UAW Members United, which is running its own slate of challengers.

“As UAW president, I am committed to strengthening our union both at the bargaining table and in our communities," Curry said in a statement. "I believe our union is strongest when members are engaged and when we lead with values. I am optimistic about our great union’s future, and it is an honor to lead it at this pivotal time.”

Fain said a shakeup is needed after recent corruption charges and looming issues like the conversion to electric vehicles.

“UAW members united will take the UAW back in the direction of representing the interests of its members. This means that we will not be afraid to fight for our jobs, and to fight to end tiers and restore COLA and pensions for all. We won’t hesitate to serve notice to the companies and strategically hit them where it hurts,” he said in a statement.

The UAW members voted in a referendum last fall to directly elect the top officers of the union instead of continuing to do it in an electoral college-like fashion, by electing local leaders who then select the international executive board officers.

UAW Members United and Unite All Workers for Democracy touted the inaugural direct election as potentially "one of the most decisive moments in the organization’s 87-year history."

Fain is calling for bringing a fight to the Big Three automakers when the contracts come up in 2023, to push back against two-tier contracts that pay new workers less and "return the UAW to its militant roots."

“The Curry Solidarity Team cares more about the companies than the membership,” Fain said. “They’re only offering the membership the same, old, 40-year program of concessions, corruption, and a disastrous economic future for them and their families.”

Voters will be tallied starting on Nov. 29. The officers that members elect will be sworn in sometime in December unless a runoff election is needed.