United Airlines sees a supersonic future

Those savings, he said, could make it possible for United to offer both premium and economy seating, but he said no final decisions have been made on cabin layout.

United is sensitive about the high fares that helped doom the Concorde, and is trusting that the cost to operate the Boom plane will come down over time as they have for other jets.

The Concorde was the pride of British and French aircraft companies, and it ushered in a new era of rapid travel over long distances. The plane had a distinctive delta-wing design that made it easily recognizable as it streaked overhead on its way to New York or Dulles Airport outside Washington.

The plane never caught on widely, however. It was expensive to build and operate, the sonic booms limited its routes over land, and its relatively small size compared with other jets made tickets too expensive for anyone other than the wealthy or well-connected.

Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst for Atmosphere Research, said fares on the Concorde were often at least one-third higher than on conventional jets. Since the Concorde's last flight, companies have scrutinized the cost of employee travel far more closely and might be less willing to pay a premium for a supersonic flight.

"Corporate travel managers are going to say, 'This is really cool, but my (chief financial officer) is screaming at me to put people on Basic Economy fares, not find ways to get them where they're going faster,'" Harteveldt said.

