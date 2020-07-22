United sees revenue stalling at 50% without a virus vaccine

United and other airlines are trying to persuade consumers that air travel is safe. CEO Scott Kirby said that filtration systems and air-flow patterns inside planes make them safer than restaurants, office buildings, “or even a hospital.”

“It really is one of the safest places you can be if you are going to leave your house,” Kirby said.

Passengers have criticized United for booking planes full when it can. American does the same, while Delta, Southwest and JetBlue block some seats to create more space between passengers. United said it limits full flights by substituting larger planes — 4,000 times in May and June, it said.

United said its average flight from April through June was 35% full and it estimates the July average will be 45%.

United is focused on reducing costs to survive the downturn in travel. The airline estimates it will lose $25 million a day during the third quarter, down from $40 million a day in the second quarter.

Labor is the biggest single expense for most airlines, and United last week warned 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed in October. The company said 6,000 have taken severance packages to leave and will be paid through November.