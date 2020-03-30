UPDATE: Workers test positive for coronavirus at ArcelorMittal steel mills, Chicago Assembly Plant

"Since the appearance of the coronavirus in the United States, ArcelorMittal has been frequently updating our employees about workplace health and safety, hand washing, social distancing as well as undertaking additional preventative cleaning measures to ensure safe working conditions," Steers said. "These measures follow directives from the CDC and WHO to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace."

UAW Local 551, which represents auto workers at the temporarily shuttered Chicago Assembly Plant, said in a message to members that an hourly employee and a salaried employee at the automotive plant in Hegewisch had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"In addition, two Chicago Assembly Plant salaried employees were 'clinically diagnosed,' which means their doctor believes they have COVID-19, but they have not been tested," UAW Local 551 said in a letter to members. "All of the people who have been in direct contact with those employees have been notified and are self-quarantining."

