UPDATE: Workers test positive for coronavirus at ArcelorMittal steel mills, Chicago Assembly Plant

The coronavirus pandemic has now spread to some of the Calumet Region's largest factories, including steel mills and automotive plants.
A worker at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and a contractor at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor tested positive for COVID-19, as did a worker at the Gary Works steel mill last week.
"Following current healthcare guidance, those in closest contact to the affected employees are in the process of being notified," ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said. "Should it be necessary, those employees will follow ArcelorMittal’s policy of a 14-day, at-home quarantine for while monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. We wish the employees a full and speedy recovery."
ArcelorMittal is sanitizing the affected work areas and keeping its steel mills — which have specifically been exempted from stay-at-home orders — open.
"As many states where ArcelorMittal USA has operations have issued a shelter-in-place order, many non-essential businesses are closed," Steers said. "However, given the exceptionally vital role of mining and steel production in the U.S. economy, the government has mandated that our business be deemed as essential. Our steel is needed for medical equipment, the defense industrial base and other critical industries and infrastructures on the front lines of this battle."
The steelmaker, one of the Region's largest industrial employers with around 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana, said it's taking steps to try to keep employees safe.
"Since the appearance of the coronavirus in the United States, ArcelorMittal has been frequently updating our employees about workplace health and safety, hand washing, social distancing as well as undertaking additional preventative cleaning measures to ensure safe working conditions," Steers said. "These measures follow directives from the CDC and WHO to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace."
UAW Local 551, which represents auto workers at the temporarily shuttered Chicago Assembly Plant, said in a message to members that an hourly employee and a salaried employee at the automotive plant in Hegewisch had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"In addition, two Chicago Assembly Plant salaried employees were 'clinically diagnosed,' which means their doctor believes they have COVID-19, but they have not been tested," UAW Local 551 said in a letter to members. "All of the people who have been in direct contact with those employees have been notified and are self-quarantining."
Ford closed the Chicago Assembly Plant and other automotive factories around the country two weeks ago, initially until Monday. The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker later said it was reevaluating the duration of the closures and then said it would reopen some critical plants, but leave the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights closed for the time being.
The company did not immediately return messages requesting comment.
The United Auto Workers union notified autoworkers two Ford employees in Michigan died over the weekend after falling ill with coronavirus.
"We have been notified today that two more members of our UAW family have fallen to the virus," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a message to members. "One member worked at Ford Motor Company Dearborn Stamping and a skilled trades brother who worked at the Ford Data Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Our prayers and support go out to their families and communities."
The UAW has been in talks with automakers about converting plants to make Personal Protection Equipment for front-line health care workers, and General Motors will start making surgical masks at its factory in Warren, Michigan.
"They estimate to start, they will be able to produce 50,000 masks per day, potentially increasing to 100,000 per day," Gamble said. "All workers in these efforts are paid volunteers."
Ford announced Monday it would make 50,000 ventilators in Michigan within 100 days and up to 30,000 a month as long as needed thereafter.
Ford Motor Company, in collaboration with GE Healthcare, announced today it will begin producing in Michigan a third-party ventilator with the goal to produce 50,000 of the units within 100 days and up to 30,000 a month thereafter as needed.
“The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers,” said Jim Hackett, Ford’s president and CEO. “By producing this ventilator in Michigan, in strong partnership with the UAW, we can help health care workers save lives, and that’s our No. 1 priority.”
