US retail sales up a record 17.7% in a partial rebound

Any sustained recovery, though, will hinge on an array of factors: The path of the coronavirus, how willing consumers are to shop, travel and congregate in groups, how many businesses manage to stay open and rehire many workers and whether the government provides additional support.

"While the big increase in retail sales in May is encouraging, there is still a huge amount of uncertainty about the strength of the rebound," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services. “It depends on a lot of factors outside of the economics.”

The virus-induced recession not only diminished spending in most sectors of the economy. It has also accelerated shifts in where people shop and what they buy. The changes forced by the coronavirus have aided online retailers and building materials stores and other outlets that stayed open during the outbreak. Other businesses are facing persistent financial strains.

Sales at non-store retailers, which include internet companies like Amazon and eBay, rose 9% in May after posting growth of 9.5% in April. They are up a sizable 30.8% from a year ago.

Building materials stores enjoyed a monthly gain of 10.9% last month and annualized growth of 16.4%. Grocers have posed a 14.4% annual sales increase, reflecting fewer people eating out at restaurants because of the pandemic.