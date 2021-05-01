US Steel ends plans for $1.5B Pennsylvania plant upgrades

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that any politician or business or community leader who claims to be supportive of union jobs and a strong middle class can allow this project to be lost," Melcher said in a statement.

U.S. Steel said it is still committed to steelmaking in western Pennsylvania.

Last spring, as the pandemic prompted shutdowns of large sectors of the economy, U.S. Steel acknowledged it had to delay groundbreaking until conditions improved.

That delay came after the Allegheny County Health Department halted the permitting process because of the challenges the coronavirus posed to the public comment process.

U.S. Steel never secured those permits, and it pointed out that, over the same time period, a competing steelmaker in another state announced a new steel mill and will be ready to make steel this year.

In the meantime, U.S. Steel commissioned the manufacturing of the equipment and began site preparations, but it remains in the beginning stages of the project with over $170 million spent and equipment in storage in Pittsburgh-area warehouses.

The county health department said it was "disappointed" by suggestions that its permitting process helped lead to U.S. Steel's decision to scrap the plan. In a statement, its deputy director of environmental health, Jim Kelly, said the agency had worked proactively and closely with US Steel on the project, starting in May 2019.

