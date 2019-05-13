Valparaiso-based Lokring Midwest honored by state during Small Business Week

A Valparaiso firm was honored for its entrepreneurial success and growth during the state's celebration of Small Business Week.
The Indiana Small Business Development Center honored 14 small businesses across the Hoosier state for helping to grow Indiana's economy.
Valparaiso-based Lokring Midwest won the 2019 Small Business Impact Award for Northwest Indiana.
"With more than 512,000 companies employing 1.2 million Hoosiers, small businesses play a critical role in maintaining long-term economic growth in Indiana and supporting good jobs in our communities," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., which oversees the ISBDC. "As a state, we're committed to building on the entrepreneurial climate that has helped launch companies like the ones being honored today and equipping Hoosier innovators with the tools they need to start and grow their dream businesses."
Lokring, located at 2502 Beech St., makes fluid and gas transfer connectors for a range of users, including steel mills, oil refineries, railroads and ports. It distributes to customers in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.
"Lokring Midwest, an exclusive distributor of Ohio-based Lokring Technology weld alternative pipe and tube fittings, is a veteran-owned business serving nuclear, petrochemical, health care, steel and defense customers across the Midwest," the ISBDC said in a press release. "Started by U.S. Army-veteran Steve Burke in 2009, the company, which has four full-time employees in Northwest Indiana, has undergone multiple expansions with the help of the Indiana SBDC and plans to break ground on a new warehouse this year."