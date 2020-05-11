Valparaiso restaurants reopening after COVID-19 shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Chris Pavlou said he was nervous Monday morning as he prepared to reopen Radius restaurant in downtown Valparaiso, nearly two months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down it and other eateries across the Region.

"I just want to make sure everything is done right," he said as owner and operator of the business.

In addition to complying with a state-enforced cap of 50% customer capacity at first and no seating at the bar, Pavlou said diners will find hand sanitizers when they walk through the door and will be provided with disposable menus and drinking cups. The standard silverware and linens are being used.

"All employees will be wearing masks," he said, adding that it is unclear whether they are required by law. "We're just going to wear them to make customers feel safe."

Monday marks the day when restaurants in most counties across the state are allowed to begin slowly reopening if they choose. Eateries in Lake and Marion counties, which have had a larger number of COVID-19 cases, can begin reopening May 18.

Steve Buck, owner of Lincoln Flats, also in downtown Valparaiso, said he is prepared to reopen Tuesday afternoon. The restaurant is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays.

"I'm excited, but I'm hesitant," he said.