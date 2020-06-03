Valparaiso's landmark 49er Drive-In movie theater to reopen Friday after owner's death

"There will be tape lines on the concession stand floor to maintain our distance. Plexiglass has been installed at the counter for additional safety," the owners posted. "We'll have hand sanitizer available, and antibacterial soap as always will be in the restrooms. Foot pulls have also been installed on the restroom doors. Employees will have their temperature checked when they come to work, and will of course also be wearing masks in the concession stand. Please, let's work together to keep everyone as safe as we can."

The 49er's homemade pizzas will be temporarily unavailable. The outdoor movie theater, where people get the audio through their car radio, will limit capacity to 250 cars per night, with only one car between poles instead of two.

"Unfortunately, that may mean that we'll be forced to turn some away, but it is mandated and makes sense," the owners posted.

If the new safety measures work, the 49er plans to reopen seven nights a week starting June 12. It will begin by showing "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Trolls World Tour."

After that, expect a lot of classics.