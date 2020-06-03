Valparaiso's landmark 49er Drive-In movie theater to reopen Friday after owner's death

The coronavirus pandemic has rekindled interest in drive-in movie theaters as a way people can get out of the house while practicing social distancing.
The Calumet Region's last remaining drive-in theater, the 49er Drive-In Theater at 675 N. Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, normally opens for the season in April, when it starts screening double features on weekends. But the vintage 1950s-style movie theater has remained closed thus far this year.
That's because Steve Cotton, who's owned the Valparaiso landmark where generations of residents have watched movies under the stars, died in September.
But now the old-fashioned movie theater will reopen for the season starting Friday through Sunday this weekend.
"It's been a very difficult time, and will continue to be challenging for a while, but with everybody working together we will get through this," the family posted on the 49er Drive-In page. "Also, thank you to everyone for the kind words about my brother Steve's passing. It was truly devastating, but he would want us to push forward, and we will try to make him proud."
The 49er is putting new safety guidelines in place, including making the concession stand a one-way thoroughfare. Customers will be required to wear masks in both the concession stand and restrooms, which will be disinfected often and limited to three people at a time.
"There will be tape lines on the concession stand floor to maintain our distance. Plexiglass has been installed at the counter for additional safety," the owners posted. "We'll have hand sanitizer available, and antibacterial soap as always will be in the restrooms. Foot pulls have also been installed on the restroom doors. Employees will have their temperature checked when they come to work, and will of course also be wearing masks in the concession stand. Please, let's work together to keep everyone as safe as we can."
The 49er's homemade pizzas will be temporarily unavailable. The outdoor movie theater, where people get the audio through their car radio, will limit capacity to 250 cars per night, with only one car between poles instead of two.
"Unfortunately, that may mean that we'll be forced to turn some away, but it is mandated and makes sense," the owners posted.
If the new safety measures work, the 49er plans to reopen seven nights a week starting June 12. It will begin by showing "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Trolls World Tour."
After that, expect a lot of classics.
"As I'm sure everyone knows, the studios are not releasing big titles because of the situation, which is totally understandable. So this summer will be a lot of past releases," the owners posted on Facebook. "I know we can still have a lot of fun with it. I'll be posting the movies for this weekend later today when they're confirmed. Thank you so much for your support, and again, we can do this together."
For more information, call 219-462-6122 or visit 49erdrivein.com.
