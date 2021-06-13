Valpo artist is living his dream

VALPARAISO — Nathan Biancardi knew early on in life he wanted to pursue an art career.
Drawing people, the first step to his later signature caricature style, was his forte.
"In first grade I was known as the artist," Biancardi said.
Now 25, he is, as his mother puts it, "living the dream of what he loves doing" with the opening of the Painted Palette Studio at 1150 W. Lincolnway.
Biancardi, who lives in Valparaiso, credits his parents, Andrew and Carole Biancardi, for his career choice.
"Both were very supporting and very inspiring," Biancardi said.
His parents even had a "cute" art-related first meeting, Carole Biancardi said.
Andrew Biancardi, a former art teacher at Emerson High School in Gary, and Carole Biancardi, a library art coordinator, met at the Gary library resulting in their getting married.
"We got married late in life," Carole Biancardi said.
Their only son graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2014 after already making headway and connections in his chosen profession.
"In my junior year I was asked by a local art gallery to draw during the Popcorn Festival," Biancardi said.
After that Biancardi continued to draw caricatures at different venues including birthday parties and even health fairs.
He was also asked, when a high school junior, by the Valparaiso schools to draw individual caricatures of Valparaiso High School football players, coaches and managers.
That's led to an ongoing commitment to draw caricatures of the team.
"Every year they come to me," Biancardi said.
Biancardi earned his bachelor's degree in fine arts from Valparaiso University in 2018.
While at Valparaiso University, Biancardi continued his art interest, including by working as a paid intern at the Brauer Museum of Art and earning an art fellowship, which allowed him to travel to Washington, D.C.
"I fell in love with the National Gallery of Art," Biancardi said.
Once Biancardi graduated from Valparaiso University, his parents' graduation gift was helping him rent a studio space.
"I worked for myself in oil paint, acrylic and mixed media. It was just for me," Biancardi said.
In 2019, Biancardi moved from his smaller space to the larger space he now occupies.
He said his business was going forward, including the addition of private art classes for kids, when what Biancardi termed "creative COVID-19 happened."
His art class offerings, once in person, changed to on-line and included nine students in the fall of 2020.
Biancardi also works on a commission basis, including doing caricatures at parties, fundraisers, reunions, weddings, family portraits and pets.
His mom, who works as director of sales and marketing at Residences of Coffee Creek in Schererville, said her son also began offering art classes for seniors and their families, which helps those with Alzheimer's communicate.
Biancardi encourages those of all ages to pursue their artistic side.
"People are intimidated by art. I always hear people say they can't draw a stick figure," he said.
Those who take classes from him are encouraged to paint what they want to paint and to pick out their own subject including budding artist, Olivia Reedy, 12, who painted a colorful hummingbird as her first endeavor.
"People need to appreciate art and not be afraid to express themselves and not be discouraged. I found something in this world I'm good at and I want to share it and create a business with it," Biancardi said.
For more information, call Biancardi at 219-508-4675 or email him at natecaricatues@gmail.com.
Biancardi is also on Facebook: Nate "Can Do" Caricatures, and on Instagram: @nbtheartist.
On Thursday the Valpo Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the studio's open house in honor of the new business.
Danielle Oeding, vice president of sales and marketing for the Valpo Chamber of Commerce, said she and other members came to celebrate Biancardi's opening which included light refreshments, mingling, and viewing of art for sale.
COVID-19 put the chamber behind last year in regard to its ribbon cuttings, Oeding said.
"We've done 12 this year. We are back on track with our business openings," Oeding said.