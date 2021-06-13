Valpo artist is living his dream

His art class offerings, once in person, changed to on-line and included nine students in the fall of 2020.

Biancardi also works on a commission basis, including doing caricatures at parties, fundraisers, reunions, weddings, family portraits and pets.

His mom, who works as director of sales and marketing at Residences of Coffee Creek in Schererville, said her son also began offering art classes for seniors and their families, which helps those with Alzheimer's communicate.

Biancardi encourages those of all ages to pursue their artistic side.

"People are intimidated by art. I always hear people say they can't draw a stick figure," he said.

Those who take classes from him are encouraged to paint what they want to paint and to pick out their own subject including budding artist, Olivia Reedy, 12, who painted a colorful hummingbird as her first endeavor.

"People need to appreciate art and not be afraid to express themselves and not be discouraged. I found something in this world I'm good at and I want to share it and create a business with it," Biancardi said.

For more information, call Biancardi at 219-508-4675 or email him at natecaricatues@gmail.com.