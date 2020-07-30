Versiti Blood Center urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma as cases rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Versiti Blood Center, which has a location at 2126 45th St. in the Porte Deleau Plaza in Highland, is calling upon people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help treat others.

An estimated 60,000 people are diagnosed a day with COVID-19, creating a high-demand for convalescent plasma that's being used in treatments.

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, so does the demand for convalescent plasma,” Versiti Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Abshire said. “We saw tremendous initial support from patients who recovered from the infection. We have seen a drop in donations over the past few weeks. Now is a critically important time for those who have recovered from the infection to donate and support COVID patients in need. The donation process is safe and could help save lives.”

Donors must have a positive lab test result for COVID-19 and be free of symptoms for at least 14 days. The plasma is used to transfer antibodies from recovered patients into severely ill ones battling the coronavirus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans.