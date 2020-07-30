You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Versiti Blood Center urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma as cases rise
alert urgent

Versiti Blood Center urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma as cases rise

{{featured_button_text}}
Versiti Blood Center urges plasma donations as coronavirus cases rise

Tony Hanas, of Munster, has his blood drawn by a phlebotomist during a blood drive at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in this file photo.

 John J. Watkins

Versiti Blood Center, which has a location at 2126 45th St. in the Porte Deleau Plaza in Highland, is calling upon people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help treat others.

An estimated 60,000 people are diagnosed a day with COVID-19, creating a high-demand for convalescent plasma that's being used in treatments.

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, so does the demand for convalescent plasma,” Versiti Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Abshire said. “We saw tremendous initial support from patients who recovered from the infection. We have seen a drop in donations over the past few weeks. Now is a critically important time for those who have recovered from the infection to donate and support COVID patients in need. The donation process is safe and could help save lives.”

Donors must have a positive lab test result for COVID-19 and be free of symptoms for at least 14 days. The plasma is used to transfer antibodies from recovered patients into severely ill ones battling the coronavirus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans.

Hartsfield Village uses ultraviolet light robots to kill coronavirus, germs

“If you are able to donate plasma, it is very important that you try and do so,” said Grace Biermacher, a convalescent plasma donor and student at the University of Michigan. “We need to do everything we can to stop COVID-19. Donating plasma is really easy and knowing that you could be saving lives by doing so is incredibly humbling.”

Donations take 30 to 40 minutes and are the same as other plasma donations, on an apheresis machine that separates the blood components.

Anyone interested in donating can call 866-702-4673 or visit versiti.org/covid19plasma

Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Company behind vertical farm in vacant Target hopes to roll out new technology nationwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts